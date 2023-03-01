Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 9,089 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 753.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,670. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.