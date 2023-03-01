Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 290 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,331. The firm has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $170.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

