Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 1,093,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haleon Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

