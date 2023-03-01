Bison Wealth LLC Invests $385,000 in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,443 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 492.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414,711 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Tripadvisor by 159.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 344,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 52.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 952,533 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 327,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 451,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,459. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

