Bison Wealth LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 24,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,938,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 258,457 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 920,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 186,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,424,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,382,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,764,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

