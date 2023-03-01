Bison Wealth LLC Buys 134 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $8.70 on Wednesday, reaching $248.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

