Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $623.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

