B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE BGS traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 5,508,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BGS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

