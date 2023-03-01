Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,996 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of 3M by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after buying an additional 452,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,135,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,940,000 after buying an additional 365,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.40. 2,821,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,878. 3M has a 52-week low of $106.76 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

