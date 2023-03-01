Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,055 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after acquiring an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 7,723,471 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

