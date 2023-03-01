Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.14. The company had a trading volume of 159,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,994. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

