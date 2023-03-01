Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,908,717 shares of company stock worth $232,212,739. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $121.18. 2,245,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

