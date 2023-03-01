Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. 10,959,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,073,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

