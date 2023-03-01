Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:COP traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,572. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.24.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

