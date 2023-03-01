Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

