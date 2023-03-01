Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

