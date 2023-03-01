Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
