Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 20% Higher

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 199,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 147,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,843. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Further Reading

