Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,961. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ISEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,165. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

