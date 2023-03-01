Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.84.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.49. The stock had a trading volume of 661,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.