Bayesian Capital Management LP Lowers Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,433 shares of company stock worth $6,514,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

