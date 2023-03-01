Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.42 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 257,161 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ally Financial by 3,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,419. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.
Ally Financial Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
