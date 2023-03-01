Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.12 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.5% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 776,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 277,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 58.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 46,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 3,301,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,592. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.