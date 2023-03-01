Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $890,000 Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,965 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,915. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57.

Several research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

