Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

