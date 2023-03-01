Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE VALE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 10,414,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,888,186. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

