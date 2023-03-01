Bath & Body Works, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBWI. Barclays upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.87 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

