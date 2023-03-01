Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

BYCBF stock remained flat at $2,110.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a fifty-two week low of $1,783.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,410.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,046.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,982.77.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYCBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.