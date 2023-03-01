Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Reduced by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 163,366 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 623,950 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 108,154 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,667,588 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,348,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

GOLD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,106,504. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.