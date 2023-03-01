Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.70% of Albemarle worth $526,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 24,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.92. The company had a trading volume of 768,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.40. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

