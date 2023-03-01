Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $721.85 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $721,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BDX traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.26. 397,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,563. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.02 and a 200-day moving average of $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

