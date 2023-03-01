Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $602,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,286 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.57. 404,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

