Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of ServiceNow worth $664,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.69. 379,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.94. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.11, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.