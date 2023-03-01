Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 654,681 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.34% of Humana worth $821,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 313.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $496.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.95 and a 200 day moving average of $507.95. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

