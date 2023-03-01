Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,058,147 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Schlumberger worth $635,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

SLB traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 3,494,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

