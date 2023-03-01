Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$145.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$164.34 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.45.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$129.56. 1,046,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.73. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$113.73 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2680723 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

