Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $274.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

