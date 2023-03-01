Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,199,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,380,313. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

