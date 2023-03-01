Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 83.0% during the third quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.7% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,839,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $408,501,000 after purchasing an additional 821,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,598. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

