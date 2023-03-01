Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 1,024 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,191.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 331,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.31. 250,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.86.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

