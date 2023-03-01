Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.44.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.29. 301,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,253. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.39.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

