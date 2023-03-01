AvocadoCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $921.40 or 0.03910664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $82,949.83 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00427036 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.74 or 0.28864811 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

