Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 274,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,018. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.46. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
