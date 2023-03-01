Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 274,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,018. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.46. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

