AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $175.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

AVB stock opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

