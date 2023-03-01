Avalanche Trading Down 12.1% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $17.50 or 0.00074627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.68 billion and approximately $163.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025920 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,848,767 coins and its circulating supply is 324,786,047 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

