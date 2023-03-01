Avalanche Price Hits $17.16 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.57 billion and $198.63 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.16 or 0.00073908 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025095 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,824,800 coins and its circulating supply is 324,762,080 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

