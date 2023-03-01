AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31, Briefing.com reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $31.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,455.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,323. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,452.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2,370.36. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 9.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.