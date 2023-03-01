Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 2,288.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ATLKY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 133,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,134. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.
