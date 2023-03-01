Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 2,288.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATLKY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 133,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,134. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

ATLKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.51.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

