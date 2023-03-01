Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.15

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Price Performance
AJG stock opened at GBX 187.92 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.08. The company has a market capitalization of £77.27 million and a P/E ratio of 36.15. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile
