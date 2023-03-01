Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.15

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AJG stock opened at GBX 187.92 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.08. The company has a market capitalization of £77.27 million and a P/E ratio of 36.15. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

