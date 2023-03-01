ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.90 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 25.89%.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

