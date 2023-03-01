Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Assure

In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,976,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,329.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 319,500 shares of company stock worth $91,855 over the last ninety days. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Assure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assure Stock Performance

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

IONM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 117,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,929. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Assure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.